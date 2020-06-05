All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:30 AM

15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

15095 N Thompson Peak Pkwy · (602) 402-1617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15095 N Thompson Peak Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Luxury Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath condo located in North Scottsdale. Everything one would need for a vacation rental or temporary stay including dishes, pots & pans, linens, full size washer/dryer in unit, everything. Located near everything SCOTTSDALE. Great restaurants, golf, ball parks, casinos, hiking trails, Come for the Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, and the Arts & Culinary Festivals. With super easy access to neighboring cities like Phoenix,Tempe, Chandler you are only minutes away from your family and friends living the AZ life. Mayo clinic is just minutes away. April-December $1,650 month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have any available units?
15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have?
Some of 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offer parking?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have a pool?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have accessible units?
No, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway has units with dishwashers.
