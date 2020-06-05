15095 N THOMPSON PEAK Parkway

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Luxury Fully Furnished 2 Bed/2 Bath condo located in North Scottsdale. Everything one would need for a vacation rental or temporary stay including dishes, pots & pans, linens, full size washer/dryer in unit, everything. Located near everything SCOTTSDALE. Great restaurants, golf, ball parks, casinos, hiking trails, Come for the Phoenix Open, Barrett Jackson, Arabian Horse Show, and the Arts & Culinary Festivals. With super easy access to neighboring cities like Phoenix,Tempe, Chandler you are only minutes away from your family and friends living the AZ life. Mayo clinic is just minutes away. April-December $1,650 month.