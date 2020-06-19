14744 N 115TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Enjoy the MULTI MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS in this cozy 3 be3d 2 bath home complete with slate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This is a popular split floor plan with a great kitchen that opens to an enlarged great room. Hiking trails are out the back door of the patio and has an incredible view of the Camelback Mountain! Home is meant for entertaining with a massive patio overlooking the views. Awesome floorplan with greatroom and huge master. This home is situated at the highest point of the McDowell Mountains you will not be disappointed with the views.