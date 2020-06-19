All apartments in Scottsdale
14744 N 115TH Street

14744 North 115th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14744 North 115th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Enjoy the MULTI MILLION DOLLAR VIEWS in this cozy 3 be3d 2 bath home complete with slate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and much more. This is a popular split floor plan with a great kitchen that opens to an enlarged great room. Hiking trails are out the back door of the patio and has an incredible view of the Camelback Mountain! Home is meant for entertaining with a massive patio overlooking the views. Awesome floorplan with greatroom and huge master. This home is situated at the highest point of the McDowell Mountains you will not be disappointed with the views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14744 N 115TH Street have any available units?
14744 N 115TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14744 N 115TH Street have?
Some of 14744 N 115TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14744 N 115TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
14744 N 115TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14744 N 115TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 14744 N 115TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14744 N 115TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 14744 N 115TH Street offers parking.
Does 14744 N 115TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14744 N 115TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14744 N 115TH Street have a pool?
No, 14744 N 115TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 14744 N 115TH Street have accessible units?
No, 14744 N 115TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14744 N 115TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14744 N 115TH Street has units with dishwashers.

