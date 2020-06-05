14000 N 94th Street, #1161

Amenities

Major Cross Streets are 94th street & Thunderbird

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,301

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking

No Application Fees! Newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor Scottsdale condo in Bella Vista. This gated community features walking paths, sitting areas, beautiful landscaping and two community pools. Secured community and building access. This home includes two tone neutral two tone paint, upgraded carpeting and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Open living room with sliding patio door to patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Larger master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This unit has a dedicated parking space up front next to the elevator for easy access. Close to the 101 loop freeway, Scottsdale schools, shopping and restaurants.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.