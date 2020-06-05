All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
14000 N 94th Street, #1161
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:40 AM

14000 N 94th Street, #1161

14000 North 94th Street · No Longer Available
Location

14000 North 94th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
Major Cross Streets are 94th street & Thunderbird
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,301
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered on a case-by-case basis, No Smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! Newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom first floor Scottsdale condo in Bella Vista. This gated community features walking paths, sitting areas, beautiful landscaping and two community pools. Secured community and building access. This home includes two tone neutral two tone paint, upgraded carpeting and tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Open living room with sliding patio door to patio. Kitchen features granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, breakfast bar, ceramic top electric range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Larger master suite with walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. This unit has a dedicated parking space up front next to the elevator for easy access. Close to the 101 loop freeway, Scottsdale schools, shopping and restaurants.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 have any available units?
14000 N 94th Street, #1161 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 have?
Some of 14000 N 94th Street, #1161's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 currently offering any rent specials?
14000 N 94th Street, #1161 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 pet-friendly?
No, 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 offer parking?
Yes, 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 offers parking.
Does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 have a pool?
Yes, 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 has a pool.
Does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 have accessible units?
No, 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14000 N 94th Street, #1161 has units with dishwashers.

