13636 E SHAW BUTTE Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

13636 E SHAW BUTTE Drive

13636 East Shaw Butte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13636 East Shaw Butte Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Available May 2019 - September 2019. Indulge yourself in a luxurious Arizona retreat and stay at the beautiful property. Offering over 2,000(SF) of livable space with 3 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 spa-like bathrooms, huge upgraded kitchen, fully professionally furnished and decorated, romantic fireplace, heated salt water pool and spa with waterfall feature, outdoor fire pit, outdoor BBQ island, large north-east facing covered patio, access to community tennis court, walking/jogging/biking paths, and so much more! It's like your very own private resort! The property comes fully furnished! Minimum 30 day rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

