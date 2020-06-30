All apartments in Scottsdale
13607 E GERONIMO Road

13607 East Geronimo Road · No Longer Available
Location

13607 East Geronimo Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Scottsdale Mountain

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing Single Story Home on Large, Private Lot in Guard Gated Scottsdale Mountain. Jaw Dropping City Light Views From your Private Backyard Pool and Spa, with no neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings, 3 Car Garage, and 3 full baths. Currently, the 4th Bedroom is set up as an office. Scottsdale Mountain is a Beautiful Guard Gated Community with Community Tennis Courts, Pool, Spa, as well as your own Private Pool and Spa. There are tremendous Mountain Views, Walking Paths, and everything is located behind secure guard gate. Come see this Amazing Home in Beautiful Scottsdale Mountain Today. More interior photos to come as soon as professional photos are ready. Available Immediately on 12 Month Minimum Lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 E GERONIMO Road have any available units?
13607 E GERONIMO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13607 E GERONIMO Road have?
Some of 13607 E GERONIMO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13607 E GERONIMO Road currently offering any rent specials?
13607 E GERONIMO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 E GERONIMO Road pet-friendly?
No, 13607 E GERONIMO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13607 E GERONIMO Road offer parking?
Yes, 13607 E GERONIMO Road offers parking.
Does 13607 E GERONIMO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 E GERONIMO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 E GERONIMO Road have a pool?
Yes, 13607 E GERONIMO Road has a pool.
Does 13607 E GERONIMO Road have accessible units?
No, 13607 E GERONIMO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 E GERONIMO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13607 E GERONIMO Road has units with dishwashers.

