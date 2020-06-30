13607 E GERONIMO Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Amazing Single Story Home on Large, Private Lot in Guard Gated Scottsdale Mountain. Jaw Dropping City Light Views From your Private Backyard Pool and Spa, with no neighbors behind. Vaulted ceilings, 3 Car Garage, and 3 full baths. Currently, the 4th Bedroom is set up as an office. Scottsdale Mountain is a Beautiful Guard Gated Community with Community Tennis Courts, Pool, Spa, as well as your own Private Pool and Spa. There are tremendous Mountain Views, Walking Paths, and everything is located behind secure guard gate. Come see this Amazing Home in Beautiful Scottsdale Mountain Today. More interior photos to come as soon as professional photos are ready. Available Immediately on 12 Month Minimum Lease