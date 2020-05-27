13179 N 101st Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Updated 4 BR, 2.5 bath single level home with lots of windows, natural light & private yard w/POOL & spa in very desirable Mountainview Ranch! Beautiful flooring throughout (no carpet), vaulted ceilings, 2 way fireplace, open floor plan, ceiling fans & more. Kitchen w/granite counters & brand new range & dishwasher. Covered patio overlooks gorgeous low maintenance yard. Convenient location to everything! New roof being installed this week, newer a/c. Pool service is included with rent. City of Scottsdale 2.5% tax. Sorry, no felines.