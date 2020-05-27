All apartments in Scottsdale
13179 N 101st Place
Last updated December 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

13179 N 101st Place

13179 North 101st Place · No Longer Available
Location

13179 North 101st Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Updated 4 BR, 2.5 bath single level home with lots of windows, natural light & private yard w/POOL & spa in very desirable Mountainview Ranch! Beautiful flooring throughout (no carpet), vaulted ceilings, 2 way fireplace, open floor plan, ceiling fans & more. Kitchen w/granite counters & brand new range & dishwasher. Covered patio overlooks gorgeous low maintenance yard. Convenient location to everything! New roof being installed this week, newer a/c. Pool service is included with rent. City of Scottsdale 2.5% tax. Sorry, no felines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13179 N 101st Place have any available units?
13179 N 101st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13179 N 101st Place have?
Some of 13179 N 101st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13179 N 101st Place currently offering any rent specials?
13179 N 101st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13179 N 101st Place pet-friendly?
No, 13179 N 101st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13179 N 101st Place offer parking?
Yes, 13179 N 101st Place offers parking.
Does 13179 N 101st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13179 N 101st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13179 N 101st Place have a pool?
Yes, 13179 N 101st Place has a pool.
Does 13179 N 101st Place have accessible units?
No, 13179 N 101st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13179 N 101st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13179 N 101st Place has units with dishwashers.

