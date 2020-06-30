All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 13155 N 100TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
13155 N 100TH Place
Last updated January 21 2020 at 4:00 AM

13155 N 100TH Place

13155 North 100th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13155 North 100th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This charming single-story ranch in Mountain view Ranch has vaulted ceilings and many windows throughout the home, allowing for beautiful natural light in every room. The Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and all black appliances, which convey, and a large pantry with plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet and a bathroom with his/her sinks and large roman tub, perfect relaxing. The additional Bonus Room can serve as an office, fitness area or playroom. Lush mature landscape and low-maintenance hard scaped backyard with a bright, sparkling pool. Just what you'll need to cool off this summer. Great curb appeal in a peaceful neighborhood..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13155 N 100TH Place have any available units?
13155 N 100TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13155 N 100TH Place have?
Some of 13155 N 100TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13155 N 100TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
13155 N 100TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13155 N 100TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 13155 N 100TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13155 N 100TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 13155 N 100TH Place offers parking.
Does 13155 N 100TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13155 N 100TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13155 N 100TH Place have a pool?
Yes, 13155 N 100TH Place has a pool.
Does 13155 N 100TH Place have accessible units?
No, 13155 N 100TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13155 N 100TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13155 N 100TH Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
One North Scottsdale
7355 E Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Kota North Scottsdale
16356 N Thompson Peak Pkwy
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College