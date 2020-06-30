13155 N 100TH Place

Amenities

This charming single-story ranch in Mountain view Ranch has vaulted ceilings and many windows throughout the home, allowing for beautiful natural light in every room. The Kitchen boasts granite counter tops and all black appliances, which convey, and a large pantry with plenty of storage. The Master Bedroom has a walk in closet and a bathroom with his/her sinks and large roman tub, perfect relaxing. The additional Bonus Room can serve as an office, fitness area or playroom. Lush mature landscape and low-maintenance hard scaped backyard with a bright, sparkling pool. Just what you'll need to cool off this summer. Great curb appeal in a peaceful neighborhood..