13080 N 102ND Place
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

13080 N 102ND Place

13080 North 102nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

13080 North 102nd Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Mountainview Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
North Scottsdale Dream! Remarkable 4 bed, 2.5 bath, move-in ready home available imediately on a corner lot in desirable Scottsdale! Amazing home was just painted, 3 car garage, and RV gate. Several enhancements can be found throughout this home such as; plantation shutters, living/dining room, archways, brick fireplace in family room, and neutral paint throughout. Dreamy kitchen is complete with oak cabinetry, sparkling stainless steel appliances, pantry, granite countertops, and centered island with breakfast bar. Huge master suite has a cozy fireplace, over-sized bath with soaking tub, step-in shower, dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Amazing backyard offers built-in BBQ, covered patio, and sparkling pool ready for entertaining. Nothing for you to do except sit by the pool and enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13080 N 102ND Place have any available units?
13080 N 102ND Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 13080 N 102ND Place have?
Some of 13080 N 102ND Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13080 N 102ND Place currently offering any rent specials?
13080 N 102ND Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13080 N 102ND Place pet-friendly?
No, 13080 N 102ND Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 13080 N 102ND Place offer parking?
Yes, 13080 N 102ND Place offers parking.
Does 13080 N 102ND Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13080 N 102ND Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13080 N 102ND Place have a pool?
Yes, 13080 N 102ND Place has a pool.
Does 13080 N 102ND Place have accessible units?
No, 13080 N 102ND Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13080 N 102ND Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13080 N 102ND Place has units with dishwashers.
