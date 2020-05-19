12322 E ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

This stunning home nestled in the McDowell Mountains, close distance to prestigious schools and minutes away from hiking trails, golf, parks, shopping and much more! The interior features an open floor plan with inviting architecture. The foyer has a beautiful custom floor medallion an travertene flooring which flows nicely into the formal living and dining room. Step into the large kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room for entertaining in the spacious open great room. AZ outdoor living at it's finest with Gazebo pool and spa, very private yard A Must See! Cholla Ridge in cul-de-sac.