12322 E ALTADENA Avenue
12322 E ALTADENA Avenue

12322 East Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12322 East Altadena Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
This stunning home nestled in the McDowell Mountains, close distance to prestigious schools and minutes away from hiking trails, golf, parks, shopping and much more! The interior features an open floor plan with inviting architecture. The foyer has a beautiful custom floor medallion an travertene flooring which flows nicely into the formal living and dining room. Step into the large kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Plenty of room for entertaining in the spacious open great room. AZ outdoor living at it's finest with Gazebo pool and spa, very private yard A Must See! Cholla Ridge in cul-de-sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
12322 E ALTADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12322 E ALTADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12322 E ALTADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

