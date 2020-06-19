All apartments in Scottsdale
Scottsdale, AZ
12229 E. Cortez Dr.
12229 E. Cortez Dr.

12229 East Cortez Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12229 East Cortez Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Sonoran Arroyos North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
North Scottsdale Gated Community - This is a very special home located in a prestige gated community. It is neutral, highly upgraded with a fresh and clean interior and a lot that backs to a lovely desert landscape. The features include an open split bedroom plan, gourmet kitchen with curved breakfast bar/island, built in refrigerator, wet bar, wine rack, steam shower, stain glass entry, 2 fireplaces, plantation shutters. Expansive covered patio overlooks pebble-tec pool with rock waterfall, built in BBQ, and outdoor shower. The 3 car garage boasts a lot of storage for all the toys!!! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Owner does not warrant the central vacuum or the intercom. Positively no smoking.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5762687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. have any available units?
12229 E. Cortez Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. have?
Some of 12229 E. Cortez Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12229 E. Cortez Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12229 E. Cortez Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12229 E. Cortez Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12229 E. Cortez Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12229 E. Cortez Dr. offers parking.
Does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12229 E. Cortez Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12229 E. Cortez Dr. has a pool.
Does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12229 E. Cortez Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12229 E. Cortez Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12229 E. Cortez Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

