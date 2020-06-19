12229 E. Cortez Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

North Scottsdale Gated Community - This is a very special home located in a prestige gated community. It is neutral, highly upgraded with a fresh and clean interior and a lot that backs to a lovely desert landscape. The features include an open split bedroom plan, gourmet kitchen with curved breakfast bar/island, built in refrigerator, wet bar, wine rack, steam shower, stain glass entry, 2 fireplaces, plantation shutters. Expansive covered patio overlooks pebble-tec pool with rock waterfall, built in BBQ, and outdoor shower. The 3 car garage boasts a lot of storage for all the toys!!! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Owner does not warrant the central vacuum or the intercom. Positively no smoking.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5762687)