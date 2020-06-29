All apartments in Scottsdale
12195 N 119th Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:58 PM

12195 N 119th Street

12195 N 119th St · No Longer Available
Location

12195 N 119th St, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Ancala

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous home in a gated community in Ancala. A golf course lot with beautiful mountain views. You'll love this spacious and open floor plan. Huge Great Room with disappearing wall of glass draws you to entertainer's private backyard with heated pool, fire pit, built-in BBQ and expansive views of golf course and mountain views. Gourmet kitchen flow into Great room and breakfast room. Kitchen has granite counters, DACOR double ovens, SXS sub-zero fridge/freezer, wine fridge, walk-in pantry. Master suite with romantic fireplace enjoyed in both the bedroom & luxurious bathroom with his & her toilets. Large bedrooms with private full bathrooms. Bedroom #5 makes a great office. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a study. Rich limestone floors in entry, kitchen, bathrooms & hallways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12195 N 119th Street have any available units?
12195 N 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 12195 N 119th Street have?
Some of 12195 N 119th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12195 N 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
12195 N 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12195 N 119th Street pet-friendly?
No, 12195 N 119th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 12195 N 119th Street offer parking?
Yes, 12195 N 119th Street offers parking.
Does 12195 N 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12195 N 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12195 N 119th Street have a pool?
Yes, 12195 N 119th Street has a pool.
Does 12195 N 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 12195 N 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12195 N 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12195 N 119th Street has units with dishwashers.
