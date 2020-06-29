12195 N 119th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool fire pit

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous home in a gated community in Ancala. A golf course lot with beautiful mountain views. You'll love this spacious and open floor plan. Huge Great Room with disappearing wall of glass draws you to entertainer's private backyard with heated pool, fire pit, built-in BBQ and expansive views of golf course and mountain views. Gourmet kitchen flow into Great room and breakfast room. Kitchen has granite counters, DACOR double ovens, SXS sub-zero fridge/freezer, wine fridge, walk-in pantry. Master suite with romantic fireplace enjoyed in both the bedroom & luxurious bathroom with his & her toilets. Large bedrooms with private full bathrooms. Bedroom #5 makes a great office. Bedrooms 2 & 3 share a study. Rich limestone floors in entry, kitchen, bathrooms & hallways.