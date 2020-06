Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

Great Southwest Vintage furnished rental. 2 bedrooms,2 baths, vaulted ceiling with beams, ceiling fans, french doors and 2 car carport. This complex backs to the greenbelt with miles of walking and biking trails. Close to Old Town Scottsdale,Fashion Square Mall,restaurants and ball park.Minimum of one month rental but prefer longer. Rental price negotiable depending on the season. Also willing to accept 1-2 years lease.