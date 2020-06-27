All apartments in Scottsdale
11801 E PARKVIEW Lane
Last updated July 31 2019 at 11:00 AM

11801 E PARKVIEW Lane

11801 East Parkview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11801 East Parkview Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Troon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful expanded south facing yard with a refreshing pool, grassy play area, large covered patio, mature low maintenance desert landscaping, as well as mountain views. This single level floor plan has no interior steps, featuring three bedrooms with a separate den/ office with custom built-in shelves and cabinetry, two and a half baths, formal living /dining, along with an open concept kitchen to family area. All this with a cozy fireplace and built in wet bar. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cook top in the center island, breakfast area, double ovens, & granite counter tops. Rent includes landscaping service, pool maintenance, and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane have any available units?
11801 E PARKVIEW Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane have?
Some of 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11801 E PARKVIEW Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane offers parking.
Does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane has a pool.
Does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane have accessible units?
No, 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11801 E PARKVIEW Lane has units with dishwashers.
