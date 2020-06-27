11801 E PARKVIEW Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful expanded south facing yard with a refreshing pool, grassy play area, large covered patio, mature low maintenance desert landscaping, as well as mountain views. This single level floor plan has no interior steps, featuring three bedrooms with a separate den/ office with custom built-in shelves and cabinetry, two and a half baths, formal living /dining, along with an open concept kitchen to family area. All this with a cozy fireplace and built in wet bar. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cook top in the center island, breakfast area, double ovens, & granite counter tops. Rent includes landscaping service, pool maintenance, and pest control.