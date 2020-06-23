11728 E TURQUOISE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub tennis court

GORGEOUS HOME! Stonegate community is an absolute FIND! From the moment you walk in, you'll be wowed by the custom-made wrought iron door weighing in over 2000 pounds and surrounded French Limestone imported from Provence.Includes a Chef's gourmet kitchen. Upgrades include Travertine floors, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances and a 700 sqft guest house complete with movie room so you can enjoy some privacy while the kids sleep. The swimming pool is surrounded by over 2,000 square feet of imported Turkish Travertine and is nestled in a backyard resort-style oasis. The outdoor bar is perfect for entertaining.The STONEGATE community ammenities are also top class! The resort-style pool and spa are heated in the winter and includes 7 tennis courts. MUST SEE!