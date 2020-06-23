All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11728 E TURQUOISE Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11728 E TURQUOISE Drive

11728 East Turquoise Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11728 East Turquoise Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Stonegate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
GORGEOUS HOME! Stonegate community is an absolute FIND! From the moment you walk in, you'll be wowed by the custom-made wrought iron door weighing in over 2000 pounds and surrounded French Limestone imported from Provence.Includes a Chef's gourmet kitchen. Upgrades include Travertine floors, granite slab countertops, stainless steel appliances and a 700 sqft guest house complete with movie room so you can enjoy some privacy while the kids sleep. The swimming pool is surrounded by over 2,000 square feet of imported Turkish Travertine and is nestled in a backyard resort-style oasis. The outdoor bar is perfect for entertaining.The STONEGATE community ammenities are also top class! The resort-style pool and spa are heated in the winter and includes 7 tennis courts. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive have any available units?
11728 E TURQUOISE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive have?
Some of 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11728 E TURQUOISE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive has a pool.
Does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11728 E TURQUOISE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Denim Scottsdale
7791 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
San Travesia by Mark-Taylor
7501 E McDowell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Broadstone Scottsdale Quarter
15345 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Desert Horizon
16636 N 58th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College