11675 N 91ST Lane

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool bbq/grill

NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 15TH!!! Very charming, warm, updated two story home in a mature, quiet, private, lush neighborhood. Downstairs is a family room w/fireplace for those cozy winter evenings, 1/2 bath and the laundry room. A vaulted ceiling graces the formal living room and dining rooms. Upstairs, the large master bedroom has double sinks, seperate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet. Both the master and guest baths have new tile floors. There are designer wooden blinds and shutters throughout. Outside is a sparkling pool with a slide for those warmer summer days. Citrus trees and covered patio by the pool. Lush landscaping graces the lot. Community pool is just down the cul de sac. Move in Charges:

$2500 Rent, plus tax

$2500 Refundable Deposit

$300 Refundable pet Deposit, per pet

$150 Non-Refundable Admin. Fee

$45 Application fee, per adult



**Pool Service provided. Landscape service provided

*BBQ Grill, as is.

**Upon tenant vacancy, home will be fully painted along with flooring replaced with wood plank through out. THE HOME WILL NOT HAVE CARPET UPON MOVE OUT.