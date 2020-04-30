All apartments in Scottsdale
11675 N 91ST Lane
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:12 PM

11675 N 91ST Lane

11675 North 91st Lane · (480) 980-5121
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11675 North 91st Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1936 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JUNE 15TH!!! Very charming, warm, updated two story home in a mature, quiet, private, lush neighborhood. Downstairs is a family room w/fireplace for those cozy winter evenings, 1/2 bath and the laundry room. A vaulted ceiling graces the formal living room and dining rooms. Upstairs, the large master bedroom has double sinks, seperate shower and tub and a large walk-in closet. Both the master and guest baths have new tile floors. There are designer wooden blinds and shutters throughout. Outside is a sparkling pool with a slide for those warmer summer days. Citrus trees and covered patio by the pool. Lush landscaping graces the lot. Community pool is just down the cul de sac. Move in Charges:
$2500 Rent, plus tax
$2500 Refundable Deposit
$300 Refundable pet Deposit, per pet
$150 Non-Refundable Admin. Fee
$45 Application fee, per adult

**Pool Service provided. Landscape service provided
*BBQ Grill, as is.
**Upon tenant vacancy, home will be fully painted along with flooring replaced with wood plank through out. THE HOME WILL NOT HAVE CARPET UPON MOVE OUT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11675 N 91ST Lane have any available units?
11675 N 91ST Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11675 N 91ST Lane have?
Some of 11675 N 91ST Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11675 N 91ST Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11675 N 91ST Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11675 N 91ST Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11675 N 91ST Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11675 N 91ST Lane offer parking?
No, 11675 N 91ST Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11675 N 91ST Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11675 N 91ST Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11675 N 91ST Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11675 N 91ST Lane has a pool.
Does 11675 N 91ST Lane have accessible units?
No, 11675 N 91ST Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11675 N 91ST Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11675 N 91ST Lane has units with dishwashers.
