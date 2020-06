11516 E RANCH GATE Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub internet access

LOOKING FOR THE PERFECT FULLY FURNISHED BEAUTIFUL HOME W/TOTAL PRIVACY & INCREDIBLE VIEWS, THIS VACATION RENTAL; 3 BED; 2.5 BATHS, 2 CAR GARAGE; LARGE DINING AREA FOR COMPANY; MASTER BATH HAS HEATED FLOORING; EVEN A TOWEL WARMER TOO! THE OPEN FLOOR PLAN W/12 FT CEILINGS, HAS UPGRADED WOOD FLOORS; TONS OF CABINETS; STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WINE FRIDGE, CEILING FANS, CUSTOM DOORS, COZY GAS FIREPLACE; FURNISHED WITH EVERYTHING YOU COULD NEED; THE BACKYARD IS AN ENTERTAINER'S DREAM W/BEAUTIFUL PATIOS, INVITING HEATED PEBBLE-TEC POOL/SPA, W/SPECTACULAR VIEWS THROUGH OVERSIZED WINDOWS! FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER; WIFI AND GAMES; VIDEO SECURITY SYSTEM; IDEALLY LOCATED IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE NORTH SCOTTSDALE TROON GOLF COMMUNITY; BRING YOUR CLOTHES AND TOOTHBRUSH; PLAN A WONDERFUL TRIP