All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11494 E ALTADENA Avenue
Last updated December 7 2019 at 5:33 AM

11494 E ALTADENA Avenue

11494 East Altadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11494 East Altadena Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
13th Month Free! Stunning, stylish, desirable recently painted Scottsdale home at the base of McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Freatures 3 beds/2 baths with split floorplan. Updated & modern, from the beautiful kitchen w/stainless appliances, an abundance of cabinets- not cookie cutter in design- a pantry, a wood island, wood serving cart, plenty of counter space and a peek through to family room. And WOW, what a family room it is; custom painted fireplace, high ceilings & glass doors to the covered patio. Stained concrete flooring throughout except 2 bdrms. Master bdrm has 2 closets & a very modern bathroom. The pool can be viewed from 2nd bdrm & is just out the front door. *Renters Ins. required* Pets OK UPON OWNER APPROVAL ONLY. Security deposit $2395. $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee. 3.25% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue have any available units?
11494 E ALTADENA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue have?
Some of 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11494 E ALTADENA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue offers parking.
Does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue has a pool.
Does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11494 E ALTADENA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The Palladium at Scottsdale Civic Center
4111 N Drinkwater Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Morningside
10455 E Via Linda
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Place at Loloma Vista
6929 East 2nd Street
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Viridian
8310 E McDonald Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College