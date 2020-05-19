11494 E ALTADENA Avenue

Amenities

13th Month Free! Stunning, stylish, desirable recently painted Scottsdale home at the base of McDowell Sonoran Preserve. Freatures 3 beds/2 baths with split floorplan. Updated & modern, from the beautiful kitchen w/stainless appliances, an abundance of cabinets- not cookie cutter in design- a pantry, a wood island, wood serving cart, plenty of counter space and a peek through to family room. And WOW, what a family room it is; custom painted fireplace, high ceilings & glass doors to the covered patio. Stained concrete flooring throughout except 2 bdrms. Master bdrm has 2 closets & a very modern bathroom. The pool can be viewed from 2nd bdrm & is just out the front door. *Renters Ins. required* Pets OK UPON OWNER APPROVAL ONLY. Security deposit $2395. $150 per pet fee, One Time $250 admin fee. 3.25% rental sales tax and municipal service fee added to monthly rent* $49.95 application fee per adult 18 and over. Tenant to verify all utilities.