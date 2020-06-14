11375 E SAHUARO Drive

Amenities

THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS!!! (Jan - Apr $2,595) (May, Oct - Dec $2,000) (June - Sept $1,500) Prime interior location next to the heated pool/spa with views of the grassy courtyard and pool area! Condo features Stainless Steel appliances, top floor, corner unit for privacy. Open concept floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Walk in Closets in both bedrooms. Large laundry room. Private balcony with lovely views. Resort style community features HEATED Pool and Hot Tub, Ramada Area, Gas Grills, Business Center, Fitness Center, Steam Room, Billiards, Lounge & Theater Room. Highly desired Scottsdale location close to everything, including great nightlife, golf, tons of dining & shopping choices!