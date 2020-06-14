All apartments in Scottsdale
11375 E SAHUARO Drive
11375 E SAHUARO Drive

11375 East Sahuaro Drive · (602) 370-3465
Location

11375 East Sahuaro Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2041 · Avail. now

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
sauna
THIS IS A SEASONAL FURNISHED RENTAL, RATES VARY BASED ON MONTHS!!! (Jan - Apr $2,595) (May, Oct - Dec $2,000) (June - Sept $1,500) Prime interior location next to the heated pool/spa with views of the grassy courtyard and pool area! Condo features Stainless Steel appliances, top floor, corner unit for privacy. Open concept floor plan w/ split bedrooms. Walk in Closets in both bedrooms. Large laundry room. Private balcony with lovely views. Resort style community features HEATED Pool and Hot Tub, Ramada Area, Gas Grills, Business Center, Fitness Center, Steam Room, Billiards, Lounge & Theater Room. Highly desired Scottsdale location close to everything, including great nightlife, golf, tons of dining & shopping choices!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive have any available units?
11375 E SAHUARO Drive has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive have?
Some of 11375 E SAHUARO Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11375 E SAHUARO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11375 E SAHUARO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11375 E SAHUARO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11375 E SAHUARO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive offer parking?
No, 11375 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11375 E SAHUARO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11375 E SAHUARO Drive has a pool.
Does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive have accessible units?
No, 11375 E SAHUARO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11375 E SAHUARO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11375 E SAHUARO Drive has units with dishwashers.
