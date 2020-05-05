11331 E DALE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Contemporary styled custom home for rent in the Pinnacle Foothills neighborhood of North Scottsdale. Located on over half an acre and nestled away for a private feel, this 2,900 SF home features three ensuite bedrooms, all with rear patio access and walk-in closets. Travertine and plush carpet flooring throughout and a neutral paint palette allow for seamless decorating. The great room has a fireplace, soaring ceilings, and views of the large covered patio which overlap the pool and for a private oasis feel. The backyard has a kiva fireplace perfect for evenings outside, built-in barbecue and mountain views. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A three car garage, NAOS surrounding three sides, and an extended driveway add to the private feel of the home.