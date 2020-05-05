All apartments in Scottsdale
11331 E DALE Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:34 AM

11331 E DALE Lane

11331 East Dale Lane · (602) 320-8415
Location

11331 East Dale Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contemporary styled custom home for rent in the Pinnacle Foothills neighborhood of North Scottsdale. Located on over half an acre and nestled away for a private feel, this 2,900 SF home features three ensuite bedrooms, all with rear patio access and walk-in closets. Travertine and plush carpet flooring throughout and a neutral paint palette allow for seamless decorating. The great room has a fireplace, soaring ceilings, and views of the large covered patio which overlap the pool and for a private oasis feel. The backyard has a kiva fireplace perfect for evenings outside, built-in barbecue and mountain views. The kitchen has cherry wood cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. A three car garage, NAOS surrounding three sides, and an extended driveway add to the private feel of the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11331 E DALE Lane have any available units?
11331 E DALE Lane has a unit available for $10,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11331 E DALE Lane have?
Some of 11331 E DALE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11331 E DALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11331 E DALE Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11331 E DALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11331 E DALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11331 E DALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11331 E DALE Lane does offer parking.
Does 11331 E DALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11331 E DALE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11331 E DALE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11331 E DALE Lane has a pool.
Does 11331 E DALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 11331 E DALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11331 E DALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11331 E DALE Lane has units with dishwashers.
