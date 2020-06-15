11253 E MESQUITE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous 7,000 square foot contemporary situated on the 14th hole of Apache. This outstanding 5 bedroom 5.5 bath custom with gourmet kitchen, family room, living and dining room complete with bar and wine cellar is the ideal desert hideaway. The spacious master suite includes a sitting area, exercise room/office, and a luxurious bath with his and her closets. The guesthouse is a dream come true with charming sitting room, bedroom and kitchenette. The superb south facing terrace with refreshing pool, spa and waterfall make this the ideal desert golf retreat. Rental Rates for June-September are $5,500, October - May $12,500.

Desert Mountain Club amenities are exclusive to Desert Mountain members only. Home rental contracts do NOT render any access to Desert Mountain Club amenities.