All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 11253 E MESQUITE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
11253 E MESQUITE Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

11253 E MESQUITE Drive

11253 East Mesquite Drive · (480) 319-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11253 East Mesquite Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Fabulous 7,000 square foot contemporary situated on the 14th hole of Apache. This outstanding 5 bedroom 5.5 bath custom with gourmet kitchen, family room, living and dining room complete with bar and wine cellar is the ideal desert hideaway. The spacious master suite includes a sitting area, exercise room/office, and a luxurious bath with his and her closets. The guesthouse is a dream come true with charming sitting room, bedroom and kitchenette. The superb south facing terrace with refreshing pool, spa and waterfall make this the ideal desert golf retreat. Rental Rates for June-September are $5,500, October - May $12,500.
Desert Mountain Club amenities are exclusive to Desert Mountain members only. Home rental contracts do NOT render any access to Desert Mountain Club amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive have any available units?
11253 E MESQUITE Drive has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive have?
Some of 11253 E MESQUITE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11253 E MESQUITE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11253 E MESQUITE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11253 E MESQUITE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11253 E MESQUITE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11253 E MESQUITE Drive does offer parking.
Does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11253 E MESQUITE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11253 E MESQUITE Drive has a pool.
Does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive have accessible units?
No, 11253 E MESQUITE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11253 E MESQUITE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11253 E MESQUITE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 11253 E MESQUITE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Avana Desert View
17030 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Orange Tree Villa
4181 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Miramonte
8025 E Lincoln Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85250
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale Haciendas
985 N Granite Reef Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity