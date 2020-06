Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Fabulous floor plan with great room, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths as well as separate dining area and sitting room. Incredible outdoor entertaining space with pool, spa, fireplace and built-in barbecue. Very private setting!! Sleeps King, Queen, Queen & 2 twins which can be made into king. Sorry, NO PETS! Nov-April & Mountain Mania: $10,950 mo/$3350 wk/$675 nt. May-Oct: $8250 mo/$2650 wk/$550 nt. For non DM property owners or residents, leases must be 30 days or longer.