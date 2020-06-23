10844 N 100TH Street

Amenities
In a pinch and need a short-term rental? 6-month rental is available to rent through the winter of 2019 or early 2020 in the sought-after area North of Shea and 100th Street. Unfurnished, rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home that sits on almost an acre lot! Lots of outside living space, including a huge area perfect for dogs to run around in. Home features an open floor plan, granite counters throughout, large master with a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, 2 side by side refrigerators large circular driveway, and a two-car garage!