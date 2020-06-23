All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10844 N 100TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10844 N 100TH Street
Last updated July 23 2019 at 2:54 PM

10844 N 100TH Street

10844 North 100th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10844 North 100th Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
In a pinch and need a short-term rental? 6-month rental is available to rent through the winter of 2019 or early 2020 in the sought-after area North of Shea and 100th Street. Unfurnished, rent a 3-bedroom, 2-bath home that sits on almost an acre lot! Lots of outside living space, including a huge area perfect for dogs to run around in. Home features an open floor plan, granite counters throughout, large master with a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, 2 side by side refrigerators large circular driveway, and a two-car garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10844 N 100TH Street have any available units?
10844 N 100TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10844 N 100TH Street have?
Some of 10844 N 100TH Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10844 N 100TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
10844 N 100TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10844 N 100TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10844 N 100TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 10844 N 100TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 10844 N 100TH Street does offer parking.
Does 10844 N 100TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10844 N 100TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10844 N 100TH Street have a pool?
No, 10844 N 100TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 10844 N 100TH Street have accessible units?
No, 10844 N 100TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10844 N 100TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10844 N 100TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Tatum Place
16801 N 49th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Monaco at McCormick Ranch
8250 N Via Paseo del Norte
Scottsdale, AZ 85258
The Glen at Old Town
4343 N 78th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College