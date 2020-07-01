All apartments in Scottsdale
10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:25 PM

10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive

10835 East Palm Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10835 East Palm Ridge Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Premium View Privacy Lot backing to wash with views of the McDowell Mountains and City Lights. Beautiful architectural features with soaring ceilings, spacious and open with warm interior beige tones. Fantastic Upgrades throughout with gorgeous hardwood and oversized tile floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Counters and backsplashes, Recessed Sinks, Maple Cabinets Double Oven and Gas Stove. Built in Entertainment Center with designer brick accents in the Family Room includes Flat Screen TV and Fireplace. Overall Five Bedrooms and Office/Den and 3 Full Baths. Large Living Room/Dining area downstairs with plantation shutters and hardwood Flooring. Master Bedroom downstairs w/ huge master closet with professionally designed storage features. (cont'd)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive have any available units?
10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive have?
Some of 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive offers parking.
Does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive has a pool.
Does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive has units with dishwashers.

