10835 E PALM RIDGE Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Premium View Privacy Lot backing to wash with views of the McDowell Mountains and City Lights. Beautiful architectural features with soaring ceilings, spacious and open with warm interior beige tones. Fantastic Upgrades throughout with gorgeous hardwood and oversized tile floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with Granite Slab Counters and backsplashes, Recessed Sinks, Maple Cabinets Double Oven and Gas Stove. Built in Entertainment Center with designer brick accents in the Family Room includes Flat Screen TV and Fireplace. Overall Five Bedrooms and Office/Den and 3 Full Baths. Large Living Room/Dining area downstairs with plantation shutters and hardwood Flooring. Master Bedroom downstairs w/ huge master closet with professionally designed storage features. (cont'd)