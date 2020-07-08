10806 N 112TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Great Scottsdale location w/Mountain Views! Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and Mayo Clinic. This 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home has a split floor plan featuring the master on the main level. Beautiful master bath w/backyard exit and large walk in closet plus guest suite. Formal dining room and family room with fireplace. The kitchen has marble counter tops w/tile back splash and SS appliances! The second level features a loft/bonus room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Private back yard w/covered patio and cool decking allows you to enjoy year round outdoor entertaining. A 2 car garage completes this home! Must See! Tenant to verify all.