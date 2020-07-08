All apartments in Scottsdale
10806 N 112TH Place

10806 North 112th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10806 North 112th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Great Scottsdale location w/Mountain Views! Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and Mayo Clinic. This 4 bedroom, 2.75 bath home has a split floor plan featuring the master on the main level. Beautiful master bath w/backyard exit and large walk in closet plus guest suite. Formal dining room and family room with fireplace. The kitchen has marble counter tops w/tile back splash and SS appliances! The second level features a loft/bonus room, 2 bedrooms and full bath. Private back yard w/covered patio and cool decking allows you to enjoy year round outdoor entertaining. A 2 car garage completes this home! Must See! Tenant to verify all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10806 N 112TH Place have any available units?
10806 N 112TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10806 N 112TH Place have?
Some of 10806 N 112TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10806 N 112TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
10806 N 112TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10806 N 112TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 10806 N 112TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10806 N 112TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 10806 N 112TH Place offers parking.
Does 10806 N 112TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10806 N 112TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10806 N 112TH Place have a pool?
No, 10806 N 112TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 10806 N 112TH Place have accessible units?
No, 10806 N 112TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10806 N 112TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10806 N 112TH Place has units with dishwashers.

