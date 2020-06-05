10663 E FERNWOOD Lane

Amenities

Located on the 5th fairway of the Apache Golf Course this wonderful 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home has an Incredibly private backyard with covered patio, bbq, pool and spa. The perfect kitchen with gas stove, breakfast bar and large windows for a bright and open greatroom plan. 4 bedrooms in the main house and separate guest casita for the 5th. All bedrooms have king beds. One bedroom the beds can be split into two doubles. An exceptional get-a-way in the acclaimed community of Desert Mountain. $8000/month for long term lease. Seasonally when available.