Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10663 E FERNWOOD Lane

10663 East Fernwood Lane · (480) 776-9958
Location

10663 East Fernwood Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Desert Mountain

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 4188 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Located on the 5th fairway of the Apache Golf Course this wonderful 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath home has an Incredibly private backyard with covered patio, bbq, pool and spa. The perfect kitchen with gas stove, breakfast bar and large windows for a bright and open greatroom plan. 4 bedrooms in the main house and separate guest casita for the 5th. All bedrooms have king beds. One bedroom the beds can be split into two doubles. An exceptional get-a-way in the acclaimed community of Desert Mountain. $8000/month for long term lease. Seasonally when available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane have any available units?
10663 E FERNWOOD Lane has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane have?
Some of 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10663 E FERNWOOD Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane offer parking?
No, 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane has a pool.
Does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10663 E FERNWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
