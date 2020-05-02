10454 E Hillery Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Carpet and Paint only one year old. Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Enjoy the easy living, Pool and Landscape service Included! 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Fireplace in the living room, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has upgraded matching appliances. Double sinks in the master bedroom. Total due for move in $2195 security deposit + $200 admin + first months rent (prorate if applicable). Application fee is $50 per adult. Monthly rent will have a 4% admin fee to cover rental tax expense. Tenants are required to carry renters insurance for term of lease.