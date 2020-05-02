All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10454 E Hillery Dr

10454 East Hillery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10454 East Hillery Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Carpet and Paint only one year old. Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. Enjoy the easy living, Pool and Landscape service Included! 3 bedrooms upstairs with 1 bedroom and 1 full bath downstairs. Fireplace in the living room, blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has upgraded matching appliances. Double sinks in the master bedroom. Total due for move in $2195 security deposit + $200 admin + first months rent (prorate if applicable). Application fee is $50 per adult. Monthly rent will have a 4% admin fee to cover rental tax expense. Tenants are required to carry renters insurance for term of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10454 E Hillery Dr have any available units?
10454 E Hillery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10454 E Hillery Dr have?
Some of 10454 E Hillery Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10454 E Hillery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10454 E Hillery Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10454 E Hillery Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10454 E Hillery Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10454 E Hillery Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10454 E Hillery Dr does offer parking.
Does 10454 E Hillery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10454 E Hillery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10454 E Hillery Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10454 E Hillery Dr has a pool.
Does 10454 E Hillery Dr have accessible units?
No, 10454 E Hillery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10454 E Hillery Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10454 E Hillery Dr has units with dishwashers.
