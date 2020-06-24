10360 E PENSTAMIN Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court volleyball court

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the prestigious McDowell Mountain Ranch community and has a open and bright floor plan. Freshly painted interior & NEW carpet being installed in bedrooms. Plantation shutters, Neptune gas dryer and refrig INCLUDED. Covered patio, brick backyard with viewing fence, vaulted ceilings & security system. Lots of amenities in this sub-division which include; basketball, tennis & volleyball courts, 2 heated pools & 2 spas, kids play area, community center and walking trails. Original Homeowner.