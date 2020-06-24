All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:09 PM

10360 E PENSTAMIN Drive

10360 East Penstamin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10360 East Penstamin Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the prestigious McDowell Mountain Ranch community and has a open and bright floor plan. Freshly painted interior & NEW carpet being installed in bedrooms. Plantation shutters, Neptune gas dryer and refrig INCLUDED. Covered patio, brick backyard with viewing fence, vaulted ceilings & security system. Lots of amenities in this sub-division which include; basketball, tennis & volleyball courts, 2 heated pools & 2 spas, kids play area, community center and walking trails. Original Homeowner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

