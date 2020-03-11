10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane

Amenities
Beautiful Troon North Resort golf condo in North Scottsdale comes fully furnished with everything you need for your winter vacation under the sun. Corner unit has tons of light - south facing windows and patio capture Pinnacle Peak views. Upgraded with wood plank porcelain flooring in main living areas and a luxurious kitchen with slab granite and designer cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master suite has TV, walk-in tiled shower, door to patio and large walk-in closet. Split guest bedroom and a pull out sofa in living area for extra guests. Decked out with beautiful art, dishes, cookware, 2 sets of linens each bedroom/bath. Internet/printer/cable TV. Community pool/spa. Walk to Troon North Golf Club to play golf or dine! $200 cap on gas/electric. Not available Feb, Mar, Apr 2020.