Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane

10260 East White Feather Lane · (480) 980-3577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10260 East White Feather Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2027 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
new construction
Beautiful Troon North Resort golf condo in North Scottsdale comes fully furnished with everything you need for your winter vacation under the sun. Corner unit has tons of light - south facing windows and patio capture Pinnacle Peak views. Upgraded with wood plank porcelain flooring in main living areas and a luxurious kitchen with slab granite and designer cabinetry and breakfast bar. Master suite has TV, walk-in tiled shower, door to patio and large walk-in closet. Split guest bedroom and a pull out sofa in living area for extra guests. Decked out with beautiful art, dishes, cookware, 2 sets of linens each bedroom/bath. Internet/printer/cable TV. Community pool/spa. Walk to Troon North Golf Club to play golf or dine! $200 cap on gas/electric. Not available Feb, Mar, Apr 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane have any available units?
10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane have?
Some of 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane does offer parking.
Does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane has a pool.
Does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane have accessible units?
No, 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10260 E WHITE FEATHER Lane has units with dishwashers.
