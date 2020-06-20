All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

10222 N. 99th Place

10222 North 99th Place · (480) 990-0970
Location

10222 North 99th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10222 N. 99th Place · Avail. Jul 1

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
10222 N. 99th Place Available 07/01/20 4bed/3bath Stunner in Scottsdale Ranch - This beautiful 4 bedroom home in Scottsdale Ranch is a real gem. Updated cabinetry, countertops, appliances, tiled showers, pebble-tec pool. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms. The open concept is spacious and great for entertaining. No smoking, assistive animals only.

*****Occupied Through June, Available July 1, 2020. Depending on move out dates. sorry No pets, No smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2423517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10222 N. 99th Place have any available units?
10222 N. 99th Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 10222 N. 99th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10222 N. 99th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10222 N. 99th Place pet-friendly?
No, 10222 N. 99th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10222 N. 99th Place offer parking?
No, 10222 N. 99th Place does not offer parking.
Does 10222 N. 99th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10222 N. 99th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10222 N. 99th Place have a pool?
Yes, 10222 N. 99th Place has a pool.
Does 10222 N. 99th Place have accessible units?
No, 10222 N. 99th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10222 N. 99th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10222 N. 99th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10222 N. 99th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10222 N. 99th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
