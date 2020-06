Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful house on one of the best lots in McCormick Ranch, Situated at the end of a cul-de-sac with green belt on two sides, recently renovated, freshly painted, huge walk-in closet in master suite, tile flooring through out makes for easy cleaning. Easy maintenance yard, pool maintenance included in the rent.