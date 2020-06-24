All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive

10182 East Gilded Perch Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10182 East Gilded Perch Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
DC Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
A secluded courtyard represents the heart of this home w/doors opening to the kitchen & main living area, creating a true indoor/outdoor space where family & friends gather. A crackling fire is welcome on brisk nights, yet you'll enjoy a cooling breeze through the courtyard on warmer days. Entertainers will delight in the chef's-grade kitchen & full bar w/a spacious formal dining room featuring a gorgeous brick-barrel vaulted ceiling & door opening to the exterior. Charming patios & seating areas surprise & delight, providing places to relax & unwind while enjoying the resort style spa & sparkling pool. Moonrise over the McDowell Mountains gives way to views of twinkling city lights from the privacy of your Master Retreat balcony. Seller is only interested in a 6 month minimum rental term or longer. No short term rentals. Inside you'll find a gracious bedroom & master bath w/graceful embellishments.
Silverleaf offers a discerning and private lifestyle tucked away from it all, yet close to everything that Scottsdale has to offer. World class restaurants, shopping and schools are all nearby. You won't want to miss this unique custom home with unobstructed mountain and golf course views and expansive lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive have any available units?
10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive have?
Some of 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive offers parking.
Does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive has a pool.
Does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive have accessible units?
No, 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive has units with dishwashers.
