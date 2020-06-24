10182 E GILDED PERCH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

A secluded courtyard represents the heart of this home w/doors opening to the kitchen & main living area, creating a true indoor/outdoor space where family & friends gather. A crackling fire is welcome on brisk nights, yet you'll enjoy a cooling breeze through the courtyard on warmer days. Entertainers will delight in the chef's-grade kitchen & full bar w/a spacious formal dining room featuring a gorgeous brick-barrel vaulted ceiling & door opening to the exterior. Charming patios & seating areas surprise & delight, providing places to relax & unwind while enjoying the resort style spa & sparkling pool. Moonrise over the McDowell Mountains gives way to views of twinkling city lights from the privacy of your Master Retreat balcony. Seller is only interested in a 6 month minimum rental term or longer. No short term rentals. Inside you'll find a gracious bedroom & master bath w/graceful embellishments.

Silverleaf offers a discerning and private lifestyle tucked away from it all, yet close to everything that Scottsdale has to offer. World class restaurants, shopping and schools are all nearby. You won't want to miss this unique custom home with unobstructed mountain and golf course views and expansive lot.