10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool tennis court

The perfect rental home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. This Great room split floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and includes all appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower and toilet room. Light maple wood floors in main living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Very open and no wasted space in this beauty! Located at the end of the cul-de-sac on an oversized lot. Landscaping maintenance is included in rent! McDowell Mountain Ranch offers 2 community centers with heated pools & spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and grassy play and splash fountain. Near Scottsdale Aquatic Center and Gateway Trailhead.