Scottsdale, AZ
10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane

10111 East Tierra Buena Lane · (602) 942-4200
Scottsdale
Location

10111 East Tierra Buena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1478 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
The perfect rental home in McDowell Mountain Ranch. This Great room split floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open kitchen with breakfast bar and includes all appliances. Spacious master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower and toilet room. Light maple wood floors in main living areas, ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. Very open and no wasted space in this beauty! Located at the end of the cul-de-sac on an oversized lot. Landscaping maintenance is included in rent! McDowell Mountain Ranch offers 2 community centers with heated pools & spas, tennis courts, basketball courts, playground and grassy play and splash fountain. Near Scottsdale Aquatic Center and Gateway Trailhead.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have any available units?
10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have?
Some of 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does offer parking.
Does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has a pool.
Does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10111 E TIERRA BUENA Lane has units with dishwashers.
