All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10110 E Duane Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10110 E Duane Ln
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

10110 E Duane Ln

10110 East Duane Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10110 East Duane Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85262
Troon North

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Gorgeous 6 Bed 5.5 Bath Home with Pool/Spa on Troon North Golf Course !! - A truly spectacular home located in the prestigious community of Talus at Troon North. Tucked away on a north/south lot off #14 GREEN of the world famous TROON NORTH golf course. Solar System included. Home offers spectacular views of northern mountains, Tuscan/Santa Fe architecture and abounds with colorful desert flora. Dramatic dual columned rotunda entry. Gas cooking, double ovens, sub-zero Refrigerator, walk-in pantry and huge island for grand buffet ability. Stunning windows in living room, family room, breakfast room & master bedroom overlooking pool area. Smart use of space & niches throughout! Exquisitely landscaped backyard with grassy area!! Pool Maintenance, Washer & Dryer and Electricity included. Outdoor amenities includes: stone crafted built-in BBQ and fireplace and 2 tiered pool/spa!! Pool Maintenance and Landscaping Included. MUST SEE !!

(RLNE4092230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 E Duane Ln have any available units?
10110 E Duane Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10110 E Duane Ln have?
Some of 10110 E Duane Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10110 E Duane Ln currently offering any rent specials?
10110 E Duane Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 E Duane Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 E Duane Ln is pet friendly.
Does 10110 E Duane Ln offer parking?
No, 10110 E Duane Ln does not offer parking.
Does 10110 E Duane Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10110 E Duane Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 E Duane Ln have a pool?
Yes, 10110 E Duane Ln has a pool.
Does 10110 E Duane Ln have accessible units?
No, 10110 E Duane Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 E Duane Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 10110 E Duane Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chazal
1075 N Miller Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Camden San Marcos
9595 E Thunderbird Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Eclipse
1401 North Granite Reef Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The District at Scottsdale
15446 North Greenway Hayden Loop
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Morningside
7709 E Glenrosa Ave
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College