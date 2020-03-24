10110 E Duane Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Gorgeous 6 Bed 5.5 Bath Home with Pool/Spa on Troon North Golf Course !! - A truly spectacular home located in the prestigious community of Talus at Troon North. Tucked away on a north/south lot off #14 GREEN of the world famous TROON NORTH golf course. Solar System included. Home offers spectacular views of northern mountains, Tuscan/Santa Fe architecture and abounds with colorful desert flora. Dramatic dual columned rotunda entry. Gas cooking, double ovens, sub-zero Refrigerator, walk-in pantry and huge island for grand buffet ability. Stunning windows in living room, family room, breakfast room & master bedroom overlooking pool area. Smart use of space & niches throughout! Exquisitely landscaped backyard with grassy area!! Pool Maintenance, Washer & Dryer and Electricity included. Outdoor amenities includes: stone crafted built-in BBQ and fireplace and 2 tiered pool/spa!! Pool Maintenance and Landscaping Included. MUST SEE !!



(RLNE4092230)