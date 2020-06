Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

TENANTS HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED. NO FURTHER SHOWINGS.Nicely appointed remodel with 3 beds and two baths. This kitchen has all stainless steel appliances , quartz counter tops and new cabinetry. Through is all new carpet and new paint. Located in a desirable Scottsdale community that also has a community pool. ***(Tenant to pay one time admin fee if $199 at move-in and 1.65% rent tax along with rent. No cats. Deposit depends on credit worthiness)