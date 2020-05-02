10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Only showings Monday May 11th 5-6pm. Fabulous rental opportunity! Light and bright, updated December 2015, new cabinets, appliances, large granite countertops, wood look tile floor in all the right places and carpet in bedrooms. Ready for your occupancy. Kitchen over looks the family room with large windows that have a beautiful view of the private backyard and 320sf of shaded patio. Master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and backyard access. Check out the small home office. Short distance to community pool. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants, schools and West World. Monthly rental price includes gardening service and City of Scottsdale water.