All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:10 PM

10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive

10070 East Winchcomb Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10070 East Winchcomb Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Only showings Monday May 11th 5-6pm. Fabulous rental opportunity! Light and bright, updated December 2015, new cabinets, appliances, large granite countertops, wood look tile floor in all the right places and carpet in bedrooms. Ready for your occupancy. Kitchen over looks the family room with large windows that have a beautiful view of the private backyard and 320sf of shaded patio. Master suite has a walk-in closet, master bath with dual sinks and backyard access. Check out the small home office. Short distance to community pool. Close to shopping, parks, restaurants, schools and West World. Monthly rental price includes gardening service and City of Scottsdale water.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive have any available units?
10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive have?
Some of 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive offers parking.
Does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive has a pool.
Does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive have accessible units?
No, 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10070 E WINCHCOMB Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy
15757 N 90th Pl
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Highlands
15255 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Desert Parks Vista
9393 E Palo Brea Bend
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Liv North Scottsdale
15509 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Standard
6811 E Main St
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Halsten at Chauncey Lane
17777 North Scottsdale Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Camden Foothills
18245 N Pima Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Cabrillo
11620 E Sahuaro Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85259

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College