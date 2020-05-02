All apartments in Scottsdale
10062 E BELL Road

10062 East Bell Road · No Longer Available
Location

10062 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Windgate Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Contemporary Villa located in a gated enclave at the base of the McDowell Mountain Preserve, offering gorgeous interior finishes including a gourmet chef's kitchen, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and custom lighting with a highly desirable open floor-plan that is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful courtyard plus 2nd story balcony offer views of the McDowells. First floor Master, with 2 additional bedrooms up along with a spacious loft/family room. Great LOCATION to all that Scottsdale has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10062 E BELL Road have any available units?
10062 E BELL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10062 E BELL Road have?
Some of 10062 E BELL Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10062 E BELL Road currently offering any rent specials?
10062 E BELL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10062 E BELL Road pet-friendly?
No, 10062 E BELL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10062 E BELL Road offer parking?
Yes, 10062 E BELL Road offers parking.
Does 10062 E BELL Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10062 E BELL Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10062 E BELL Road have a pool?
No, 10062 E BELL Road does not have a pool.
Does 10062 E BELL Road have accessible units?
No, 10062 E BELL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10062 E BELL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10062 E BELL Road has units with dishwashers.

