10062 E BELL Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Contemporary Villa located in a gated enclave at the base of the McDowell Mountain Preserve, offering gorgeous interior finishes including a gourmet chef's kitchen, beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and custom lighting with a highly desirable open floor-plan that is perfect for entertaining. Beautiful courtyard plus 2nd story balcony offer views of the McDowells. First floor Master, with 2 additional bedrooms up along with a spacious loft/family room. Great LOCATION to all that Scottsdale has to offer!