All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive

10055 East Mountainview Lake Drive · (602) 852-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Scottsdale Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10055 East Mountainview Lake Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
Scottsdale Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1026 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1076 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stay in Beautiful Scottsdale Ranch, right near the park and Lake Serena! Temporary housing solution. Variable rates apply. 3 month minimum / furnished / no pets. Park in your own PRIVATE GARAGE. Gated Community. Water feature in view. 5 minutes to the 101 on Shea Boulevard. Bedrooms, 2 Baths. 2 Large Flat Screen TV's. Close proximity to many golf courses ranging from economical to world class. 15 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. On the Ground Floor with No Interior Steps. This Community offers 2 Heated Pools, 2 Spas and a Fitness Facility. Enjoy the local conveniences, beautiful lake and mountain views within Scottsdale Ranch.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive have any available units?
10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive have?
Some of 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive does offer parking.
Does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive has a pool.
Does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive have accessible units?
No, 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ninety Degrees
18440 N 68th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85054
The Winfield of Scottsdale
8021 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Scottsdale 59
5900 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Ten Wine Lofts
7126 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity