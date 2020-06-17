10055 E MOUNTAINVIEW LAKE Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Stay in Beautiful Scottsdale Ranch, right near the park and Lake Serena! Temporary housing solution. Variable rates apply. 3 month minimum / furnished / no pets. Park in your own PRIVATE GARAGE. Gated Community. Water feature in view. 5 minutes to the 101 on Shea Boulevard. Bedrooms, 2 Baths. 2 Large Flat Screen TV's. Close proximity to many golf courses ranging from economical to world class. 15 minutes to Old Town Scottsdale. On the Ground Floor with No Interior Steps. This Community offers 2 Heated Pools, 2 Spas and a Fitness Facility. Enjoy the local conveniences, beautiful lake and mountain views within Scottsdale Ranch.