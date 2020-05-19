All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road

10040 E Happy Valley Rd · No Longer Available
Location

10040 E Happy Valley Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Desert Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
wine room
Owner is looking for a fantastic tenant to enjoy this amazing property. Be prepared to be indulged in this newly remodeled and lavish home w/ every amenity imaginable... from the perfect open floor plan to the ultimate in indoor / outdoor living spaces, you will not be disappointed. The Chef style kitchen features Subzero Individual 36'' Frig & Freezer and a 48'' Wolfe range, as well as boutique granite counter tops, beautiful custom cabinetry with ample storage, a walk-in pantry, and a light and bright breakfast nook. Open to the kitchen is the voluminous family room featuring 2 fireplaces and a 20 foot accordion door completely opening the indoors into the magical outdoor covered spaces. Entertaining is made easy w/ an additional living room w/ fireplace and a second 16 ft accordion door to extend the indoors into the outdoors once again; as well as a spacious dining room w/ mountain views, a fireplace for ambiance, significant butler's pantry w/ sink, dishwasher, ice maker, beverage refrigerator, warming drawer, and a large climate controlled wine room; enjoy the game room complete w/ a second powder room, theater area, significant walk-behind bar complete with sink and dishwasher, microwave and a balcony to take in the mountain views. Owners will be pampered with a luxurious master suite w/ mountain views; a spa like bathroom with dual vanities, dual commode rooms, walk-in shower with granite walls and a variety of shower head options; a spacious master closet with custom cabinetry and private master laundry room; as well as separate his and hers office each w/ their own private patios. Then enjoy the fitness room complete with steam shower. Guest will be spoiled in the main guest suite complete with kitchenette and private patio or they may choose one of the other 3 guest suites off of the game room with their own laundry and private garden patio. Enjoy all the Sonoran desert has to offer in the manicured southern facing yard w/ dramatic mountain, sunset, & city light views; large covered patios and sunning decks, and outdoor fireplace, BBQ, pool bathroom, and a spectacular glass tile negative edge pool & spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have any available units?
10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have?
Some of 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road's amenities include on-site laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road currently offering any rent specials?
10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road pet-friendly?
No, 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offer parking?
Yes, 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road offers parking.
Does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have a pool?
Yes, 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has a pool.
Does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have accessible units?
No, 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10040 E HAPPY VALLEY Road has units with dishwashers.
