Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Elton

2420 N 24th St · (602) 691-7399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2420 N 24th St, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit E68 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

Unit E65 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 265 sqft

Unit D54 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 336 sqft

See 4+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit A01 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elton.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
furnished
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Let nothing hold you back. At The Elton, we offer welcoming studio residences that keep up with your busy lifestyle as well as your budget. Enjoy furnished or unfurnished units, a refreshing swim in the pool or grill something fresh on the BBQ. Our pet-friendly community is located in close proximity to everything you could ever need. Nearby, you'll find Phoenix Children's Hospital, Christown Spectrum that includes a Target and movie theatre, and lots of dining options. Indulge your artsy side at Phoenix Art Museum, Heard Museum, Roosevelt Row, and the many year-round events like music & food festivals. Catch an exciting Cardinals, Diamond Backs, or Suns game. Meet up with friends at Lucky Strike Bowling/Gypsy Bar, the many gastro pubs, culinary experiences, and nightlife hot spots. For everything else, enjoy easy access to the 5, I-10 and the Sky Harbor International Airport. When you want a breathtaking desert backdrop combined with big city delights, The Elton is the place to be.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elton have any available units?
The Elton has 8 units available starting at $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elton have?
Some of The Elton's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elton currently offering any rent specials?
The Elton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elton is pet friendly.
Does The Elton offer parking?
Yes, The Elton offers parking.
Does The Elton have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Elton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elton have a pool?
Yes, The Elton has a pool.
Does The Elton have accessible units?
No, The Elton does not have accessible units.
Does The Elton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elton has units with dishwashers.
