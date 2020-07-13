Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace microwave oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub package receiving volleyball court cats allowed accessible carport cc payments e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal smoke-free community

Looking for an apartment community that aligns with your unique style? Look no further than Covington Park Apartments! Come home to your one, two, or three-bedroom apartment featuring a fully-equipped kitchen, private balcony or patio, and full-size washer and dryer. Only seconds from your front door, you can relax and unwind in our resort-style pool and spa, achieve your fitness goals in our full-body fitness center, and increase your productivity with our business center and package lockers. You can hit the basketball or volleyball courts for a game, let the children burn off some steam on the playground, or entertain guests with our grills and gazebos. Here at Covington Park, we give you everything you need to live the lifestyle you deserve. Contact our leasing office today to schedule your personal tour!