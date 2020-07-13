All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:59 PM

Covington Park Apartments

2902 W Sweetwater Ave · (602) 497-0443
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2902 W Sweetwater Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Westown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1207 · Avail. Sep 30

$955

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2103 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 2001 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 958 sqft

Unit 2050 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,225

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1195 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Covington Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
package receiving
volleyball court
cats allowed
accessible
carport
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Looking for an apartment community that aligns with your unique style? Look no further than Covington Park Apartments! Come home to your one, two, or three-bedroom apartment featuring a fully-equipped kitchen, private balcony or patio, and full-size washer and dryer. Only seconds from your front door, you can relax and unwind in our resort-style pool and spa, achieve your fitness goals in our full-body fitness center, and increase your productivity with our business center and package lockers. You can hit the basketball or volleyball courts for a game, let the children burn off some steam on the playground, or entertain guests with our grills and gazebos. Here at Covington Park, we give you everything you need to live the lifestyle you deserve. Contact our leasing office today to schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Bull Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow Chow, Doberman, German Shepard, Husky, Pitt Bull, Rottweiler, and Stafford Terrier. No exotic animals permitted. Weight limit 80 pounds. Pet must be a minimum of one year of age.
Parking Details: Other: $95/month. Surface and covered parking are available. Garages are also available for $95 per month. One assigned carport per apartment is included. Please call for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Covington Park Apartments have any available units?
Covington Park Apartments has 7 units available starting at $955 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Covington Park Apartments have?
Some of Covington Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Covington Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Covington Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Covington Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Covington Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Covington Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Covington Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Covington Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Covington Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Covington Park Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Covington Park Apartments has a pool.
Does Covington Park Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Covington Park Apartments has accessible units.
Does Covington Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Covington Park Apartments has units with dishwashers.

