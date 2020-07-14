Cortland Fillmore.

Lease Length: 4-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $$55 ($56.27 with tax) per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $225 ($230.18 with tax) admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 for 1 animal, $400 for 2 animals (one-time fee)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/monthly per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 60 lbs. Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.