Last updated July 14 2020 at 8:36 PM

Cortland Fillmore

Open Now until 6pm
601 W Fillmore St · (602) 517-0413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Lease by 7/31/20 and receive 1 month free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Location

601 W Fillmore St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Downtown Phoenix

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 268 · Avail. now

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,396

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 468 · Avail. now

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,772

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1174 sqft

Unit 278 · Avail. now

$1,794

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Fillmore.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
Cortland Fillmore invites residents to live in a vibrant culture full of innovative ideas. Enjoy being steps away from local dining, arts, and exciting nightlife, then retreat to your peaceful abode to relax and reconnect with yourself. With spaces for late-night conversations and impromptu get-togethers, Cortland Fillmore encourages thoughtful and invigorating gatherings between residents.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $$55 ($56.27 with tax) per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $225 ($230.18 with tax) admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 for 1 animal, $400 for 2 animals (one-time fee)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $40/monthly per pet
restrictions: Weight limit 60 lbs. Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage. Please call for more parking information. Street. Garage. Please call for more parking information. Covered lot. Garage. Please call for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cortland Fillmore have any available units?
Cortland Fillmore has 9 units available starting at $1,389 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Fillmore have?
Some of Cortland Fillmore's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Fillmore currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Fillmore is offering the following rent specials: Lease by 7/31/20 and receive 1 month free! Talk to the leasing team for details.
Is Cortland Fillmore pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Fillmore is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Fillmore offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Fillmore offers parking.
Does Cortland Fillmore have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Fillmore offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Fillmore have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Fillmore has a pool.
Does Cortland Fillmore have accessible units?
Yes, Cortland Fillmore has accessible units.
Does Cortland Fillmore have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cortland Fillmore has units with dishwashers.

