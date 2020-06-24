All apartments in Phoenix
Biltmore Living
Last updated April 20 2019 at 2:00 PM

Biltmore Living

4236 N 27th St · No Longer Available
Location

4236 N 27th St, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Biltmore Living is the absolute best value in townhome living in the Biltmore Area. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.. This townhome features usable balconies on every level with large two car garages and direct unit access. This home has over 20k in upgrades including granite counters, pendant lights, w/d, window coverings, stainless steel appliances frig incld, upgraded flooring, full bath and bedroom on the first level, and low E windows. The community is gated and has a sparkling pool spa and BBQ area with a dog run and shade structure. Water and trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Biltmore Living have any available units?
Biltmore Living doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Biltmore Living have?
Some of Biltmore Living's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Biltmore Living currently offering any rent specials?
Biltmore Living is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Biltmore Living pet-friendly?
Yes, Biltmore Living is pet friendly.
Does Biltmore Living offer parking?
Yes, Biltmore Living offers parking.
Does Biltmore Living have units with washers and dryers?
No, Biltmore Living does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Biltmore Living have a pool?
Yes, Biltmore Living has a pool.
Does Biltmore Living have accessible units?
No, Biltmore Living does not have accessible units.
Does Biltmore Living have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Biltmore Living has units with dishwashers.
