Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Biltmore Living is the absolute best value in townhome living in the Biltmore Area. This unit has 3 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths.. This townhome features usable balconies on every level with large two car garages and direct unit access. This home has over 20k in upgrades including granite counters, pendant lights, w/d, window coverings, stainless steel appliances frig incld, upgraded flooring, full bath and bedroom on the first level, and low E windows. The community is gated and has a sparkling pool spa and BBQ area with a dog run and shade structure. Water and trash included.