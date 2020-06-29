All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

9715 W KIRBY Avenue

9715 West Kirby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9715 West Kirby Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85353

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Very nice 4 bedroom/2 bath home is now available for rent in Tolleson! This home features a wide open floor plan with the kitchen opening up to the great room. ***FRESH NEW CARPET IN ALL BEDROOMS***Kitchen offers plenty of cabinets, with a pantry and stainless steel appliances. Ceramic tile in all high traffic areas. Vaulted ceilings, patio, desert landscaping in front and a grass backyard with a private gated POOL ***WITH WEEKLY POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THE RENT***Right across the street from the greenbelt! This one is rerady to go! Hurry Hurry this one won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue have any available units?
9715 W KIRBY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue have?
Some of 9715 W KIRBY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9715 W KIRBY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9715 W KIRBY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9715 W KIRBY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9715 W KIRBY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue offer parking?
No, 9715 W KIRBY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9715 W KIRBY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9715 W KIRBY Avenue has a pool.
Does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9715 W KIRBY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9715 W KIRBY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9715 W KIRBY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
