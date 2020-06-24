948 E Escuda Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

**UPGRADED** 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath. Great location, close to the 101! Beautiful lush landscaping. Kitchen features BRAND NEW Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Master suite features walk in closet and UPGRADED bathroom, including granite counters and BRAND NEW remodeled tile shower. Hall bath also includes granite counters and BRAND NEW Remodeled tile shower. 2-Car garage with opener and lots of cabinets! Call now to take a look!