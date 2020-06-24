All apartments in Phoenix
948 E Escuda Dr
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

948 E Escuda Dr

948 East Escuda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

948 East Escuda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85024

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
**UPGRADED** 3 Bedroom + 2.5 Bath. Great location, close to the 101! Beautiful lush landscaping. Kitchen features BRAND NEW Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, range/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Master suite features walk in closet and UPGRADED bathroom, including granite counters and BRAND NEW remodeled tile shower. Hall bath also includes granite counters and BRAND NEW Remodeled tile shower. 2-Car garage with opener and lots of cabinets! Call now to take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 E Escuda Dr have any available units?
948 E Escuda Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 E Escuda Dr have?
Some of 948 E Escuda Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 E Escuda Dr currently offering any rent specials?
948 E Escuda Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 E Escuda Dr pet-friendly?
No, 948 E Escuda Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 948 E Escuda Dr offer parking?
Yes, 948 E Escuda Dr offers parking.
Does 948 E Escuda Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 E Escuda Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 E Escuda Dr have a pool?
No, 948 E Escuda Dr does not have a pool.
Does 948 E Escuda Dr have accessible units?
No, 948 E Escuda Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 948 E Escuda Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 E Escuda Dr has units with dishwashers.
