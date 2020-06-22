9282 South Lakewood Parkway

Amenities

Enjoy this spacious & bright fully furnished 3 bedroom condo that is shaded by palm trees overlooking the pool in the Foothills of South Mtn. Community amenities include: 2 swimming pools, hot tubs, fitness center, lake & parks. Just minutes from US-10 & AZ-202, shopping, dining, golf, trails & entertainment all just minutes away and a short 20 mintutes from the airport. Dont miss out on this fabulous condo. Excellent schools-Kyrene Elementary District 028 and Desert Vista HS District 213.