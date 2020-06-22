All apartments in Phoenix
9282 South Lakewood Parkway
Last updated November 14 2019 at 10:53 AM

9282 South Lakewood Parkway

9282 E Lakewood Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

9282 E Lakewood Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Lakewood

Amenities

Enjoy this spacious & bright fully furnished 3 bedroom condo that is shaded by palm trees overlooking the pool in the Foothills of South Mtn. Community amenities include: 2 swimming pools, hot tubs, fitness center, lake & parks. Just minutes from US-10 & AZ-202, shopping, dining, golf, trails & entertainment all just minutes away and a short 20 mintutes from the airport. Dont miss out on this fabulous condo. Excellent schools-Kyrene Elementary District 028 and Desert Vista HS District 213.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway have any available units?
9282 South Lakewood Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway have?
Some of 9282 South Lakewood Parkway's amenities include gym, pool, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9282 South Lakewood Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
9282 South Lakewood Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9282 South Lakewood Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 9282 South Lakewood Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway offer parking?
No, 9282 South Lakewood Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9282 South Lakewood Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 9282 South Lakewood Parkway has a pool.
Does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway have accessible units?
No, 9282 South Lakewood Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 9282 South Lakewood Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 9282 South Lakewood Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
