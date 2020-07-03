All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

921 S Montezuma St

921 South 3rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

921 South 3rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Central City South

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
ceiling fan
internet access
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 921 S. Montezuma Ave Phoenix, Az. 85003 this nicely renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unfurnished single family home. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. utilities are included except for cable & internet. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,350 + 4% Tax/ $1,350 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).To book a showing copy & past this Link into your browser https://showmojo.com/b8566d3350/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 S Montezuma St have any available units?
921 S Montezuma St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 921 S Montezuma St have?
Some of 921 S Montezuma St's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 S Montezuma St currently offering any rent specials?
921 S Montezuma St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 S Montezuma St pet-friendly?
No, 921 S Montezuma St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 921 S Montezuma St offer parking?
No, 921 S Montezuma St does not offer parking.
Does 921 S Montezuma St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 S Montezuma St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 S Montezuma St have a pool?
Yes, 921 S Montezuma St has a pool.
Does 921 S Montezuma St have accessible units?
No, 921 S Montezuma St does not have accessible units.
Does 921 S Montezuma St have units with dishwashers?
No, 921 S Montezuma St does not have units with dishwashers.

