921 S Montezuma St

Another stunning home listing presented by Curt Rowe of Renters Warehouse. Located at 921 S. Montezuma Ave Phoenix, Az. 85003 this nicely renovated 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unfurnished single family home. This home is loaded with upgrades throughout; SS appliances, granite counters, remodeled baths, all rooms have ceiling fans. this home is available now. utilities are included except for cable & internet. The owner is looking for a 600 or higher credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $1,350 + 4% Tax/ $1,350 Sec Deposit, NRF $150 lease administration fee, $55 NRF application fee per person (18+ must apply).To book a showing copy & past this Link into your browser https://showmojo.com/b8566d3350/gallery