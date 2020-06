Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a great rental property located in a prime west valley location close to everything! Home has been remodeled with new carpet, new appliances, great tile in high traffic areas, large back yard, etc. Home is clean and ready for a new tenant. Pets upon owner approval

Complete App & Pay app fee online www.4leasetoday.com. For questions, pm@4leasetoday.com



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.viewtherental.com/p/9045-w-yale-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.