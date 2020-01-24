All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8913 West Sheridan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8913 West Sheridan Street
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:33 PM

8913 West Sheridan Street

8913 West Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8913 West Sheridan Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Westridge Shadows

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.3% monthly city tax. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8913 West Sheridan Street have any available units?
8913 West Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 8913 West Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
8913 West Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8913 West Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8913 West Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 8913 West Sheridan Street offer parking?
No, 8913 West Sheridan Street does not offer parking.
Does 8913 West Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8913 West Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8913 West Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 8913 West Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 8913 West Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 8913 West Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8913 West Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8913 West Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8913 West Sheridan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8913 West Sheridan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sage Apartments
28425 N Black Canyon Hwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Sora on Rose
6201 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College