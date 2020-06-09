All apartments in Phoenix
8661 S 51st Unit 2

8661 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

8661 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Cozy two-story unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Balcony off of master bedroom overlooks golf course. Downstairs living room, kitchen, dining room. half bath and indoor laundry area. Enclosed private yard backs up to the golf course. Covered parking spot outside the kitchen door with additional uncovered parking available. Community pool/spa, tennis courts, biking and hiking trails. Close to Shopping, entertainment area and ASU. $45 water bill/trash to be paid in addition to rent. Electric to be set up and paid by Tenant to SRP. Move in ready. Gated Community.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 have any available units?
8661 S 51st Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 have?
Some of 8661 S 51st Unit 2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8661 S 51st Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
8661 S 51st Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8661 S 51st Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 8661 S 51st Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 8661 S 51st Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8661 S 51st Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 8661 S 51st Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 8661 S 51st Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 8661 S 51st Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8661 S 51st Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
