8661 S 51st Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access tennis court

Cozy two-story unit with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath upstairs. Balcony off of master bedroom overlooks golf course. Downstairs living room, kitchen, dining room. half bath and indoor laundry area. Enclosed private yard backs up to the golf course. Covered parking spot outside the kitchen door with additional uncovered parking available. Community pool/spa, tennis courts, biking and hiking trails. Close to Shopping, entertainment area and ASU. $45 water bill/trash to be paid in addition to rent. Electric to be set up and paid by Tenant to SRP. Move in ready. Gated Community.

