8414 S 50th Ln
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

8414 S 50th Ln

8414 South 50th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8414 South 50th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Cheatham Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Cheatham Farms is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Cheatham Farms is available for immediate move in. Home features kitchen island, double door fridge, ceiling fans through out, loft, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, vaulted ceilings in the master, a covered patio and finished backyard. Home is located on a cul de sac lot and is close to schools, shopping, restaurants and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2082938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 S 50th Ln have any available units?
8414 S 50th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8414 S 50th Ln have?
Some of 8414 S 50th Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8414 S 50th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8414 S 50th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 S 50th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8414 S 50th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8414 S 50th Ln offer parking?
No, 8414 S 50th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8414 S 50th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8414 S 50th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 S 50th Ln have a pool?
No, 8414 S 50th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 8414 S 50th Ln have accessible units?
No, 8414 S 50th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 S 50th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 S 50th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

