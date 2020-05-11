8414 S 50th Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Cheatham Farms is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Cheatham Farms is available for immediate move in. Home features kitchen island, double door fridge, ceiling fans through out, loft, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, vaulted ceilings in the master, a covered patio and finished backyard. Home is located on a cul de sac lot and is close to schools, shopping, restaurants and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2.3% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2082938)